Debra Younack
Hillsborough - Debra Younack, 67, of Hillsborough, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday morning, April 4, 2020 after a long bout with Cancer.
She was born in Hollis, New York but moved to New Jersey as a teenager. She went on to earn an Associate Degree in Veterinary Science from Delhi State University in New York and worked as a Veterinary Technician at several Veterinary Clinics. After raising her daughter, she started a second career as a School Bus Driver in Hillsborough Township, a job she thoroughly enjoyed, especially working with children.
As a young adult, Debbie earned many ribbons show jumping horses, and later in life, collecting, showing and judging model horses by Breyer and Stone, growing a collection of more than 2000 model horses on display on shelving that surrounds the entire basement. She also enjoyed boating with her husband in Sandy Hook Bay, the Hudson River and Long Island sound; and loved the outdoors, happiest watching the birds, deer and wildlife in the woods behind their home.
Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Ronald, of Hillsborough; daughter Melissa and son-in-law Paul Stutesman of Wrightstown, New Jersey; and grandson Tyler Stutesman.
Funeral services for Debra will be private due to the current world situation. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hillsborough Funeral Home.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020