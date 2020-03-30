|
|
Dedda Emmons
Monroe - Dedda Anderson Emmons, age 94, passed away peacefully at Princeton Hospital after a brief illness.
"Betty", as she was known to her friends and family, grew up in South Plainfield, graduating from North Plainfield HS in 1943.
She was a secretary for an officer at Camp Kilmer and married her late husband Bill, in 1947 upon his return from WWII. Working at a local bank, Betty and Bill resided in Middlesex County until his death in 1983.
In the early 90's, Betty met her loving partner, Jonas Cooper. they moved to Rossmoor in Monroe in 2001.
Betty was a life long, active member of the First Baptist Church of South Plainfield and in recent years, served faithfully as a Stephens Minister within the Rossmoor Community Church.
Betty will be remembered by everyone in her life as a kind, loving, honest individual of integrity whose life was positive and meaningful. She was a keen listener, and had a never ending prayer on her lips and in her heart, always wishing for a better tomorrow.
Betty is survived by her daughter in law's family, Norman & Denise Cooper (Stow, MA); her grandsons Scott and Michael; her godchild's family, Carlene & Ralph Freehauf (Athens, AL); her second cousins, Jeanine Segal and Marsha Connolly (Phoenixville, PA); and many, many friends who loved her.
Donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of South Plainfield, 201 Hamilton Blvd., South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
A Memorial Celebration of her life will be planned in the future under the direction of South Plainfield Funeral Home, South Plainfield NJ, when we are all able to gather.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020