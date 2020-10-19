Deena Goldblatt
Deena Goldblatt 83
Psychologist, Artist and Inquisitive Mind
Of Princeton, New Jersey died on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at Brandywine Assisted Living at Princeton.
Deena was born in Peoria, Illinois to Mary Owen and Robert Conner on February 25th, 1937. Deena grew up in California where she enjoyed horseback riding and painting. She continued her painting well into early motherhood, often displaying and selling her creations in the parks around Greenwich Village, New York City.
Deena was a life-long learner, intrigued with other cultures and spirituality. She began her academic endeavors at Pasadena City College and graduated from University of Pennsylvania in 1958 with a Bachelor of Arts in Eastern Studies. After her two children were of school age, Deena continued her education, attaining a Master's Degree in Psychology at The College of New Jersey in 1970. This training led to a long career as a School Psychologist in the New Jersey School System. Later in the 1980s, Deena once again returned to scholastic inquiry, earning a Master's of Divinity from the Princeton Theological Seminary in 1986.
Working as a long-time School Psychologist in the Franklin and Pemberton Townships afforded Deena opportunities for summer travel journeys to Arizona to study Native Americans and their culture. Once she retired, she moved with her husband, Alvin Goldblatt, to Arizona in the mid-1990s. Deena returned to the classroom at Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona where she relished introducing students to Psychology and Dream Interpretation. Ultimately, the couple missed New Jersey and their East Coast friends and returned to the Garden State in 2000.
Deena was an avid mystery book reader and loved science fiction. She was a dedicated Friend of Bill Wilson since the early 1980s.
Deena is survived by her son, Eric Laucius of Baltimore, Maryland. She is predeceased by her husband of 27 years, Alvin Goldblatt, and her younger son, Scott Laucius of Brooklyn, New York.
Burial of her ashes and a celebration of her life will take place later in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Arrangements are under the direction of Star of David Memorial Chapel of Princeton.