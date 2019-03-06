|
|
Delores Katz
Rahway - Delores Katz, 86, passed away on February 28, 2019 at her residence. Born in Newark, she lived in Rahway. She was a member of Saint Philip's Cathedral in Newark.
Delores is survived by her daughter Harolyn Wing; son, Connie Jeffrey; sister, Joan Victoria Knowles and her half-brother, Nathan Williams, Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Friday starting at 12 noon at Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway. Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019