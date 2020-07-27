Delores Milicia
Highland Park - Milicia, Delores (nee Frazer), age 88, of Highland Park passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Perth Amboy and has been a resident of Highland Park for over 50 years. She was a communicant at St. Paul the Apostle RC Church in Highland Park. Mrs. Milicia was a secretary at a local real estate office before her retirement.
Delores was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in 2017 and her son, Frank. She is survived by her children: David and his wife, Lori, Patricia Sielewicki, Cynthia Holowach and her husband, John, Thomas Milicia, Joseph Milicia and his wife, Debbie, Peter Milicia, and a daughter-in-law Kathi. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends can pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 between 4 pm and 8 pm at the Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home, 17 S. Adelaide Ave, Highland Park. A parking lot is available behind the funeral home or use street parking. A Mass of the Christian Burial is scheduled at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish (St. Paul the Apostle Church), S. 5th and Raritan Ave, Highland Park on Wednesday, July 29 at 10 am. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick.
In Lieu of Flowers please consider a donation to Give Kids a Chance https://www.gktw.org/