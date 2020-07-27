1/
Delores Milicia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores Milicia

Highland Park - Milicia, Delores (nee Frazer), age 88, of Highland Park passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Perth Amboy and has been a resident of Highland Park for over 50 years. She was a communicant at St. Paul the Apostle RC Church in Highland Park. Mrs. Milicia was a secretary at a local real estate office before her retirement.

Delores was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in 2017 and her son, Frank. She is survived by her children: David and his wife, Lori, Patricia Sielewicki, Cynthia Holowach and her husband, John, Thomas Milicia, Joseph Milicia and his wife, Debbie, Peter Milicia, and a daughter-in-law Kathi. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends can pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 between 4 pm and 8 pm at the Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home, 17 S. Adelaide Ave, Highland Park. A parking lot is available behind the funeral home or use street parking. A Mass of the Christian Burial is scheduled at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish (St. Paul the Apostle Church), S. 5th and Raritan Ave, Highland Park on Wednesday, July 29 at 10 am. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick.

In Lieu of Flowers please consider a donation to Give Kids a Chance https://www.gktw.org/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home - Highland Park
17 South Adelaide Avenue
Highland Park, NJ 08904
732-545-0606
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home - Highland Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved