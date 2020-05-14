|
Demetra Louise Waddell- White
Piscataway - Demetra Louise Waddell-White, also affectionately known as "Meeche", fell asleep in death May 10, 2020 at her home in Piscataway, NJ. Born to Lamar and Madge Waddell on January 1, 1964 in Jersey City, NJ; relocating to Plainfield, NJ with family in 1971. Demetra was a graduate of Union County College earning a degree in Early Childhood Education. She was married on April 2, 1988 to James Collins White Jr., from this union came three sons: James, Demetrius and Tyler.
Demetra owned and operated White Glove Services. Demetra was a baptized member of Jehovah's Witnesses since 1983. She enjoyed her ministry in its various forms, she served as a regular pioneer since 2015, and enjoyed the privilege of attending Pioneer Service School with her youngest son Tyler in 2016 and pioneering alongside her husband.
Demetra White is survived by her husband James, her three sons James, Demetrius, and Tyler; her siblings Julian Waddell (Lorna), Michael Waddell and Carol Mayhue (Rick); her father Lamar Waddell and her mother-in-law, Bettye Mae White; her in-laws Zoltan White (Bonnie), Cynthia Petteway (O'Hara), Paul White (Janine); her uncle Nathaniel Evans, and aunt's Mabel Evans and Clyde Robinson; also 12 loving nieces and nephews and 8 great nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions services will be private. Donations in her memory to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah's Witnesses can made on JW.org.
