Demetra Sugleris

Mrs. Demetra Sugleris passed away on Monday evening April 20, 2020 at St. Peter's Medical Center in New Brunswick. She was 82 years old.

Mrs. Sugleris was born in Greece. She lived in New Brunswick before moving to Highland Park where has resided for many years. She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox church in Piscataway and a member of the church Philoptohos Society and Daughters of Penelope. She loved knitting and donated a lot of her handy work to the local hospitals and Ronald McDonald house.

She enjoyed doing word search puzzles.

She was predeceased by her husband William in 2002 and her sister Jenny

Surviving are her daughter Angelica Wilson and her husband Phil of NJ. Her son Pete Sugleris and his wife Theresa of NC. 4 grandchildren: Kathryn, Anastasia, William, and Demetri. She is also survived by her brother Yianni in Greece.

All funeral services will be held privately.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
