Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 Rt. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
908-874-5600
Denice Kropac Obituary
Collegeville, PA - Denice Claire (Gyug) Kropac, 62, of Collegeville, PA died on Friday,November 8, 2019 in Phoenixville Hospital, PA.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Peter, her daughter Vanessa Bucciarelli and husband, William of Spring City PA, two grandchildren, Alexis and Logan, who were the loves of her life, her best friend since kindergarten, Joyce Zimmer and her husband, Dave. Denice was predeceased by her mother, Claire (Gurney) Gyug and father Steve A. Gyug Jr. of Port Reading NJ.

She was born on January 5, 1957 in Carteret, NJ and raised in Port Reading, NJ. She was a National Honors Society graduate of Woodbridge High School. She was a resident of Hillsborough, NJ and after 30 years, moved to Collegeville, PA. In 2017, Denice retired from New Century Financial Group in Princeton NJ after 19 years. Denice was an avid NY Yankees fan, highlighted by meeting Reggie Jackson and Bobby Mercer. Over the years, Denice attended dozens of Barry Manilow concerts throughout NJ, NY and Las Vegas. She will be missed by all.

Visitation will be Wednesday 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 Route 206, Hillsborough, New Jersey. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 34 Yorktown Road, Hillsborough NJ. Private entombment will be at St. James Cemetery Mausoleum in Woodbridge, New Jersey.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
