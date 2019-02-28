|
|
Denis Conroy Foy
Bayville - Denis Conroy Foy 78 of Bayville, NJ formally of Bound Brook, NJ passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019.
Born in Jackson Heights, NY to Nicholas & Bernadette Conroy Foy. Denis graduated from Bound Brook High School. He was affectionately known as Foohey. After high school he served in the US Army. He trained at Sassoon Hair Styling in London, England. He was the owner of Denis Studio One of Bound Brook and the Side Door of Somerville. He also served as a Councilman for the borough of Bound Brook. Denis enjoyed reading the New York Daily News & Post. He was an avid boater & a big Yankee & Giants fan.
He is survived by is wife Cindy( Poulson) and his sister Patricia Riehman (Jim) and their four children Jimmy (Felicia), Eileen (Lars), Peter, and John (Christina) and 11 grand-nieces & Nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday March 1, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 with a Mass of Christian Burial @ 11:00 AM St. Barnabas Church 33 Woodland Road, Bayville, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to @ https.www..lung.org.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 28, 2019