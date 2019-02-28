Services
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
(201) 865-2250
For more information about
Denis Foy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
33 Woodland Road
Bayville, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
33 Woodland Road
Bayville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denis Foy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis Conroy Foy


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Denis Conroy Foy Obituary
Denis Conroy Foy

Bayville - Denis Conroy Foy 78 of Bayville, NJ formally of Bound Brook, NJ passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019.

Born in Jackson Heights, NY to Nicholas & Bernadette Conroy Foy. Denis graduated from Bound Brook High School. He was affectionately known as Foohey. After high school he served in the US Army. He trained at Sassoon Hair Styling in London, England. He was the owner of Denis Studio One of Bound Brook and the Side Door of Somerville. He also served as a Councilman for the borough of Bound Brook. Denis enjoyed reading the New York Daily News & Post. He was an avid boater & a big Yankee & Giants fan.

He is survived by is wife Cindy( Poulson) and his sister Patricia Riehman (Jim) and their four children Jimmy (Felicia), Eileen (Lars), Peter, and John (Christina) and 11 grand-nieces & Nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday March 1, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 with a Mass of Christian Burial @ 11:00 AM St. Barnabas Church 33 Woodland Road, Bayville, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to @ https.www..lung.org.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mack Memorial Home
Download Now