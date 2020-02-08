|
|
Denise G. May
Private cremation services were held Saturday, February 8, 2020, for Denise G. May (nee: Gannon), 60, who died on February 7, 2020.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dennis, her hero and the love of her life, her parents; Rita and Robert, and her nephew, Michael O'Brien. She is survived by and will be cherished forever by her sisters: Candice Fluharty and Suzanne Malloy (& Jamie), her nieces; Christina Zitzman (& Frank) and Caitlin McClusky (& Daniel) and her stepsons; Michael and Brian May. She is also remembered always by rare friends; Lorraine Raymond and Jon Kupilik.
In Lieu of a memorial service, and to honor her spirit, vitality and courageous battle, the family asks that you think of Denise at peace and enjoy her favorite song, "Freebird" now and whenever you hear it played.
Arrangements were entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords. To send condolence messages visit www.Flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020