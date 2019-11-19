|
|
Denise Margaret Somers Michael
Denise Margaret Somers Michael, 49, of Edison, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at University Hospital, Newark, with her husband, John (Jack) and her sister Sherri by her side.
Born at St. Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick, Denise lived with her husband of 12 years in Edison. Having attended East Brunswick schools through grade 10, she graduated from Edison High School and Middlesex County College. Denise enjoyed her career as a paralegal for 25 years. Denise was passionate about country western dancing, which is how she met her husband. She greatly enjoyed boating on the Raritan River, up the Hudson, and along the East Coast. Denise and Jack are members of the Raritan River Boat Club.
Denise is survived by her husband, John (Jack) Michael; mother, Suzanne Voorhees Somers; father, Wayne W. Somers; sister, Sherri Somers; her in-laws, Cathy and Jimmy Michael and family, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins whom she loved dearly. Denise will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her including her 4 amusing kittens.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Funeral services will take place during the visitation hours, at about 5:00 PM. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Denise's memory can be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019