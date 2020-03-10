|
Denise T. Rose
Woodbridge - Denise T. Rose passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Morris View Healthcare Center in Morris Township. She was 90 years old.
Born in Perth Amboy, she resided in Woodbridge before moving to Morris Township 3 years ago.
Mrs. Rose was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Rose, in 1998; parents, Elizabeth and Edward Lang; and sister, Jacqueline Anderson.
Surviving are her children, Patty Godwin of Stockton and Richard Rose of Succasunna; sister, Helen Morecraft, of Fords; grandchildren, Jenna Langston, Jeffrey Godwin and Alyssa Rose; and a great grandchild Arlo Langston
Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020