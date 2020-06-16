Denise Warney Bailey
1958 - 2020
Denise Warney Bailey

Plainfield - An extra ordinary person, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Denise Warney Bailey passed away Sat. April 11, 2020 at home. Born Oct. 26, 1958 in Orange, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Henrietta Flood and Amos Brown. She is also predeceased by her brother Darrell Brown.

Surviving is her husband Thomas Bailey; daughter Ashley Warney; son Jameel Warney; granddaughter Arianna Warney; sister Diane Comey and nieces and nephews, other family members and friends. Due to the COVID 19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. Arrangements were by Brown's Funeral Home. www.brownsfuneralhome.net.




Published in Courier News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown's Funeral Home Inc
122 Plainfield Ave
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4241
