Dennis Creed
Parlin - Dennis "Ray" Creed, age 76, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home. Born in South Amboy, Dennis lived in Parlin and was a Chemical Operator for DuPont Parlin until his retirement.
Dennis is predeceased by his parents Raymond and Mary Patricia Creed and his brother Ronald Creed. Surviving is his loving wife of 54 years Theresa, and his daughters Cheryl Creed and Robin Creed with husband John Torres. Also surviving is his sister Christine Kudelka with her husband Dennis, his sister-in-law Carol Creed, his aunt Nancy Perkin and his granddaughters Alora and Xylia Powell.
Funeral services will be Monday 10am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane Parlin NJ, with a burial to follow at Christ Church Cemetery in South Amboy.
Calling hours at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home will be held Sunday from 3pm to 7pm.
Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019