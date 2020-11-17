1/
Dennis E. Salko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis E. Salko

Hillsborough - Dennis Salko, 69, of Hillsborough, NJ passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home. Born in Hazelton, PA, Dennis resided in Raritan for 30 years, Franklin for 14 years and finally residing in Hillsborough 7 years ago.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ. A prayer service will begin at the funeral home on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6:30pm

Burial will take place on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12:45pm at St. Bernard's Cemetery.

Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting his life.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Burial
12:45 PM
St. Bernard's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Branchburg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved