Dennis E. Salko
Hillsborough - Dennis Salko, 69, of Hillsborough, NJ passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home. Born in Hazelton, PA, Dennis resided in Raritan for 30 years, Franklin for 14 years and finally residing in Hillsborough 7 years ago.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ. A prayer service will begin at the funeral home on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6:30pm
Burial will take place on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12:45pm at St. Bernard's Cemetery.
Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com
for a full obituary reflecting his life.