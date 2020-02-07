|
|
Dennis F. Maza
Middlesex - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis F. Maza who died on February 2, 2020 at the age of 72. Dennis was a loving husband, father, and a wonderful grandfather who loved sharing many adventures with his granddaughters; Taylor and Ella.
Dennis was born and raised in Somerville, moving to Middlesex in 1975. A graduate of Somerville High School and Kutztown University, Dennis received a Master's Degree in ceramics from Kean University. For over thirty-four years, Dennis was an art teacher for the Bridgewater-Raritan School District.
He was a lifelong learner of the arts, focusing mainly on ceramics and woodcarving.
His pottery has been on display at many craft shows and galleries. Through out his life he enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening.
Surviving Dennis is his wife of forty-four years, Betsy (Brandon) Maza, his son Scott Maza and his wife Stacey, brother Jeffrey Maza and his wife Carole Jean and his two granddaughters, the lights of his life; Taylor and Ella. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and wife, Richard and Lana Brandon and nieces and nephew; Lauren Maza, Ashley Magee, Jill Greene and Jamie Brandon. Many lifelong friends also survive him.
Dennis was fortunate enough to have time with those he loved prior to his passing. At his request there was no visitation. Graveside services were privately held.
Dennis was a mentor to many who enjoyed the art form of ceramics. A scholarship in his name will be given annually to a student involved in the National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition Foundation, a juried ceramics competition for grades K-12 designed to showcase U.S. student ceramic work.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the scholarship or to the .
Contact information for the scholarship is: The Dennis Maza Memorial Scholarship, c/o The National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition Foundation Inc.
Glen Frick, Treasurer, 6521 169th Lane, Ramsey, MN 55303.
Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com to send the Maza family online condolences.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020