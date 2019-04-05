|
Dennis G. Castaldo
August 21, 1948 - April 3, 2019 - Dennis G. Castaldo passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of 70. After battling heart complications successfully for years, he ultimately succumbed to a disease that has robbed so many of a better tomorrow by taking our loved ones from this world far too soon; Cancer.
The son of Anthony and Francis Castaldo, Dennis followed in his brother G.T.'s footsteps and served his country proudly by enlisting as a member of the United States Marine Corp in the Vietnam War and finished his career as he started, in service of others as a Captain in the Conrail Police Department.
Dennis had a true thirst for knowledge and those that knew him knew they were always ensured he'd share his latest fact at their next encounter. Above all else, he will be remembered as a man whose integrity and honor were only matched by his kindness, compassion and love for all his family and friends.
Dennis is survived by the only love of his life to whom he was married for almost 50 years, Carol Castaldo, his son Anthony Castaldo, his loving daughter Karen Castaldo and his two youngest reasons to smile and share his love, his grandchildren Jaxson and Arabella. He is also survived by his loving sister, Patricia Dolly.
He will be missed dearly and will live on eternally in the memories of his family and all who had the pleasure of knowing him
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for charitable donations in his memory either to Agent Orange Research c/o of Carlton Rhodes at 559 West 9th Street, Roselle, NJ 07203 or to an organization of your choosing in the pursuit of finding a cure for cancer. A memorial in Dennis' honor will be announced at a later date.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 5, 2019