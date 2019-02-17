|
|
Dennis H. Malcolm
New Brunswick - Dennis H Malcolm, 62, of New Brunswick, a self-employed welder, passed away on Feb. 5, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Deloise, his children, Metonia, Ziggy, Chris, Brent and Brit, 2 grandchildren, sister, Sheila Williams, brother, Martin, aunties, uncles, cousins and a host of other relatives. Visitation from 10 11 am, Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Funeral Services will follow at 11 am.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019