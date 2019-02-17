Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sandford St.
New Brunswick, NJ
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sandford St.
New Brunswick, NJ
Dennis H. Malcolm Obituary
Dennis H. Malcolm

New Brunswick - Dennis H Malcolm, 62, of New Brunswick, a self-employed welder, passed away on Feb. 5, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Deloise, his children, Metonia, Ziggy, Chris, Brent and Brit, 2 grandchildren, sister, Sheila Williams, brother, Martin, aunties, uncles, cousins and a host of other relatives. Visitation from 10 11 am, Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Funeral Services will follow at 11 am.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019
