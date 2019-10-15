Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
8:30 AM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Victories RC Church
Sayreville, NJ
Dennis Nakielny

Dennis Nakielny Obituary
Dennis Nakielny

Parlin - Dennis Nakielny, age 68 of Parlin, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born in New Brunswick, he had lived in Parlin for most of his life. Before his retirement, Dennis worked for over 30 years with Twin County Grocery and then as a yard foreman for J. M. Ahle in South River. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union Local 863.

He is predeceased by his parents Casimer and Pauline, his brothers Richard and Raymond, his in laws William and Elizabeth Disbrow and his brother in law William Disbrow.

Surviving are his wife of 42 years Evelyn Disbrow Nakielny, his children Tracy Ellmyer and her husband Robert, Brian, his grandchildren Brendan, Connor, and Logan, his brother and sister in law James and Patricia Disbrow, his nieces and nephews Kelly, Harry, Jonathan, Stephanie, Amy, Jimmy, Shawn, Lisa and Billy and many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be Friday 8:30am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, with a 9:30am funeral mass to follow at Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Burial will take place at St. Stan's Cemetery in Sayreville.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 6pm to 9pm.

Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
