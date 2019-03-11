Services
Clarence B. Wright Funeral Home Inc.
579 Grove Street
Irvington, NJ 07111
973-374-7058
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
771 Somerset Street
Somerset, NJ
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
771 Somerset Street
Somerset, NJ
Dennis P. Sanders Obituary
Dennis P. Sanders

Somerset - Dennis P. Sanders, 65, Born in Rosehill, Mississippi, passed on March 1, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents.

Percy, Sr., and Viva Mae. Dennis was a graduate of Franklin High School class of 1972 as well a retiree from local union 77 where he worked as a laborer for 30 years. He leaves behind 4 siblings, 5 children, 6 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held Wednesday, March 13th from First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens 771 Somerset Street. Somerset, NJ. Service will begin at 11:00 am, Visitation from 10:30 till time of service. Burial Franklin Memorial Park North Brunswick, NJ. Arrangements by the Clarence B. Wright Funeral Home Irvington, NJ 973-374-7058
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 11, 2019
