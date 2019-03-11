|
Somerset - Dennis P. Sanders, 65, Born in Rosehill, Mississippi, passed on March 1, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents.
Percy, Sr., and Viva Mae. Dennis was a graduate of Franklin High School class of 1972 as well a retiree from local union 77 where he worked as a laborer for 30 years. He leaves behind 4 siblings, 5 children, 6 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held Wednesday, March 13th from First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens 771 Somerset Street. Somerset, NJ. Service will begin at 11:00 am, Visitation from 10:30 till time of service. Burial Franklin Memorial Park North Brunswick, NJ. Arrangements by the Clarence B. Wright Funeral Home Irvington, NJ 973-374-7058
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 11, 2019