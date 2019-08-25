|
Dester Smith
Metuchen - Dester M. Smith, 78, of Metuchen died on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at home.
Born in Haines City, FL, she resided in Piscataway before moving to Metuchen 60 years ago. Dester was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Metuchen.
She was predeceased by her husband Eugene Edward.; a son Edward Eugene and a daughter Sandra Byrd.
She is survived by a son Rodney; her siblings William, Donald, James, Harold, Aaron and Lawrence Johnson; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New Hope Baptist Church 45 Hampton St, Metuchen. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019