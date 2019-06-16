|
DeWitt LaMaire
North Plainfield - DeWitt LaMaire, 88, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 at Haven Hospice inside JFK Hospital, Edison, NJ.
DeWitt was born in Warren Twp. and graduated from North Plainfield High School. He was a corporal in the Army and served in the Korean War from 1951-1953.
DeWitt was a house painter and wall paper hanger for over 50 years. In times of low work volume, DeWitt would occasionally rub his truck in the hopes a potential customer would contact him for work.
Outside of work, DeWitt was an avid photographer, spending many hours taking pictures at various sporting events. He also was actively involved in all his children and grandchildren's activities, and was an advocate for his granddaughter Elizabeth's singing, assisting her in the making of a demo music CD. DeWitt also enjoyed deep sea fishing in Belmar and enjoyed vacations at Wildwood with his family. DeWitt was a member of 2 bowling leagues at Strike n Spare Lanes. He also enjoyed attending family parties with all his children and grandchildren.
DeWitt was a lifetime member of Watchung Avenue Presbyterian Church. He also loved cats, and always made sure every stray had a warm home and a meal to eat.
DeWitt was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn of 62 years. He is survived by his sister, Estelle Kennedy and family as well as his five children, Cheryl Jones and her husband James, Patricia Cimmino, Cynthia Bevacqua, Allison Menziuso, and her husband Tom, and Peter LaMaire. He is also survived by his eleven grandchildren, Christopher Jones, Elizabeth Goncalves and her husband Allan, Ryan Cimmino and his fiancé Nicole, Jennifer Jones, Brennan Cimmino, Olivia Menziuso, Evan Cimmino, Tommy Menziuso, Lauren Bevacqua, Ashley Bevacqua, and Patrick Bevacqua.
Visitation will be at Memorial Funeral Home, 155 South Avenue in Fanwood, NJ on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4-8 pm. A Memorial Service will be held at Watchung Avenue Presbyterian Church on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 am. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the Plainfield Area Humane Society. For additional information or to express condolences, please visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com.
Published in Courier News on June 16, 2019