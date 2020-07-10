1/
Diana J. Friedman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana J. Friedman

Diana J Friedman, 78, formerly of Fords, passed peacefully, Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Venetian Care & Rehabilitation Center, South Amboy.

A native of Paterson, she was a former resident of Union and Woodbridge.

She was Data Entry Clerk for PFI Pharmaceuticals, of Edison, for 20 years, before retiring in 2008.

She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Fords

Diana was predeceased by her first husband, John Pellitteri, her second husband, Robert Friedman and her grandson, Christopher Kinsey.

She leaves behind, her three beloved daughters; Joyce Barry and her husband Thomas, and Christine Kinsey and her husband Donald, all of Fords, and Karin Pellitteri of Sewaren, her 5 grandchildren; Thomas IV, Kevin, Sharon, Timothy, and Brian and her two brothers; David Hoitsma of Long Island, NY and Robert Hoitsma of Columbus, OH.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 9 am to 10 am, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. A Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church. Interment services will follow in Clover Leaf Memorial Park Cemetery, Woodbridge.

For directions or to send flowers or condolences visit flynnfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Liturgy
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved