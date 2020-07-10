Diana J. Friedman
Diana J Friedman, 78, formerly of Fords, passed peacefully, Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Venetian Care & Rehabilitation Center, South Amboy.
A native of Paterson, she was a former resident of Union and Woodbridge.
She was Data Entry Clerk for PFI Pharmaceuticals, of Edison, for 20 years, before retiring in 2008.
She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Fords
Diana was predeceased by her first husband, John Pellitteri, her second husband, Robert Friedman and her grandson, Christopher Kinsey.
She leaves behind, her three beloved daughters; Joyce Barry and her husband Thomas, and Christine Kinsey and her husband Donald, all of Fords, and Karin Pellitteri of Sewaren, her 5 grandchildren; Thomas IV, Kevin, Sharon, Timothy, and Brian and her two brothers; David Hoitsma of Long Island, NY and Robert Hoitsma of Columbus, OH.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 9 am to 10 am, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. A Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church. Interment services will follow in Clover Leaf Memorial Park Cemetery, Woodbridge.
