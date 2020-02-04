|
Diana L. Billey
Bound Brook - Diana L. Billey, 41, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born in Somerville, she was a lifelong resident of Bound Brook. Diana was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her children. She is survived by her husband, George P. Billey; children, Alyssa Goresh and Anthony Billey; and mother, Eileen Simone. Visiting hours will be held from 6-9 PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. A funeral Service will beheld 9:30 AM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the funeral home followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Courier News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020