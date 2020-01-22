|
Diane Beatrice Falcon
Whitehouse Station - Diane Beatrice Falcon, "Dee", age 67 of Whitehouse Station, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Diane was born in Somerville, NJ to Cyrus and Theresa Falcon on October 21, 1952. She attended Bridgewater Raritan High School West and graduated in 1970. She went on to earn a Bachelor's degree from the College of Saint Elizabeth in Morristown. Diane started her career at Olivetti in Bridgewater, NJ as an administrative assistant, then as a buyer/planner at Ortho Diagnostics, a Johnson & Johnson Company for over thirty-five years before finally retiring from Carlyle Group after five years of service.
Diane enjoyed remodeling and decorating her home and gardening. She was looking forward to spending her retirement traveling, cruising along the Jersey shore in her yacht and spending more time with her family and friends.
Diane will be greatly missed by her adoring partner, Darrell Reed "JR", and her loving family including aunts, uncles, cousins and many lifelong friends. Diane leaves behind five sisters and two brothers, Teresa Ulman, Patricia Falcon, Cyrus Falcon and his wife Barbara, Andrea Whalen and her husband Matthew, Michael Falcon and his wife Laraine, Joan Quirico and her husband Lou and Christine Padavano and her husband John. Diane cherished her many nieces and nephews, David, Emily, Evan, Heather, April, Michael Basil, Stephen, Alex, Rachel, Nicholas, Tina and John, her great niece Thressa and her great, great niece and nephew, Raelynn and Charles James. Diane is preceded in death by her parents Cyrus and Theresa Falcon.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Diane's favorite charity, .
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the New York Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital doctors and nurses for their special care of our dear sister Diane.
It was Diane's wish to have a private family service at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887.
We ask that all who knew her and love her to please take a moment to remember Diane and think of a happy memory of your time with her.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020