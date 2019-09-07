Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Transfiguration of the Lord Parish "Guardian Angels Church"
Edison, NJ
View Map
Edison - Diane (nee Anthony) Bekiarian, 72, of Edison, NJ passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.

Diane was born in Perth Amboy to the late Stephen and Nora Anthony and was a lifelong Edison resident. She was a graduate of JP Stevens High School and a parishioner at Guardian Angels Church in Edison. She was a lover of all animals, big and small and adored all her grandchildren greatly.

Diane is predeceased by her brother, Stephen Anthony and his wife Patricia.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Angelo Bekiarian; two sons, Matthew and his wife Concetta of Readington, and Brett of Manville; three grandchildren, Erica, Jeffrey, and Ryan; and her nephews and niece, Stephen, Kenneth, and Lora.

The funeral will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:15am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27), Metuchen followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish "Guardian Angels Church", Edison. Interment will be in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-6pm.

Flowers are welcome, to send condolences visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019
