Diane Dillon



Morgan - Diane L. Koehne Dillon, 79, of Morgan died on Saturday August 8, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge. Born in Queens, New York she lived in Old Bridge before settling in Morgan in 1986. Before retiring in 1993 she was employed by Polkowitz-McGuire Buick/Cadillac, Perth Amboy for 10 years.



Daughter of the late Robert E. and Lillian Edna Livingston Koehne she is also predeceased by her husband James J. Dillon, Sr. in 1990; her son James J. Dillon, Jr. in 1987; her brother Robert R. Koehne and her companion James Monte. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Lynne Dillon of Matawan; her grandson Steven Welby of Parlin; her granddaughter Lacey Welby of Parlin and her great-grandsons Elyjaih and Fernando Rodelo.



Cremation was private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mid Jersey Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.









