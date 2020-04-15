|
Diane (Geurts) Gersten
May 3, 1956 to April 4, 2020
Diane (Geurts) Gersten, 63, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family on April 4, 2020. Born in Queens, Diane was raised in South Plainfield before settling in North Plainfield. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Muhlenburg Hospital. Diane loved to travel to her favorite places, including Disney World and Baltimore Inner Harbor. She enjoyed spending time gardening and grilling with her family in her backyard. She was a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens. She enjoyed musical theater and movie performances, such as Momma Mia and Wicked. Diane will always be remembered for her unconditional love for her family and nature, as well as her endearing spirit that brightened our days.
Surviving are her devoted husband, Alan Gersten of North Plainfield, her grateful daughter, Emma Lynn Gersten of Towson MD, her mother, Margrit Geurts of South Plainfield, her siblings; Susan Wilson and husband Tom Wilson of Whippany, Barbara Strand of Roxbury, Greg Geurts and wife Lisa Geurts of South Plainfield and sister-in-law Susan Gersten and husband Jim DeGeorge of Anderson SC. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews; Briahna & Kelsey Geurts, Michael & Randy Strand and Jeffrey, Jocelyn & Shannyn Wilson. She is predeceased by her father, Hermann Geurts, and niece, Kyliegh Lynn Geurts.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to JFK Medical and Rehabilitation Center for the exceptional care and kindness that supported her stroke recovery and return home. A celebration of life service will be held in the near future to honor Diane. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to support finding permanent and loving families for children waiting to be adopted.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020