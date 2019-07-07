|
|
Diane Meredith Adler
Franklin - Diane Meredith Adler was born to George Adler and Helene (Rubin) Adler Harker in the Bronx, New York in 1957. In 1965, Diane, along with her older sister Laurie and younger brother David, moved with their parents to Somerset. She attended Franklin High School until her sophomore year and then transferred to South Brunswick High School. After graduating high school in 1975, Diane attended Trenton State College (now The College of New Jersey) where she graduated in 1979.
Prior to becoming a full-time mother and homemaker after her son Alex was born in 1997, Diane worked at IBM in Monmouth Junction and Pottery Barn in Kingston.
Diane resided in Somerset with her husband John Paff, son Alex Paff and daughter Kathryn (Katie) Paff until 2016 when the family (except for Alex who pursued his career in New Jersey) moved to Pompano Beach, Florida.
Diane was a congregant of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Somerset and St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Pompano Beach. A talented singer, she participated in the choirs of both churches. For over 20 years, Diane served as a devoted member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Middlebush Volunteer Fire Department in Somerset.
Diane is survived by her husband John, children Alex and Katie, brother David, nieces Natalya Cherry and Karolyn Anderson and nephew Ethan Anderson. She was predeceased by her sister Laurie Anderson, mother Helene Harker and step-father Frank Harker.
Friends are invited to Diane's memorial service at the Middlebush Volunteer Fire Department, Olcott St, Somerset, NJ at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 2500 NE 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL 33062.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 7, 2019