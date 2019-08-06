|
|
Diane Welsh
Colonia - Diane F. Welsh passed away Thursday August 1, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born in Jersey City and resided Colonia most of her life. She was a clerk for Loreal in Clark for 42 years. After retirement she worked for Shop Rite in Clark for 4 years. Diane enjoyed going to the Casinos and vacationing.
She was predeceased by her parents Howard and Florence Welsh. Surviving are her brother Howard Welsh and his wife Terry, her sister Janet McNamara and her husband James, her partner for over 50 years Stanley J Harrison. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation Thursday August 8, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home, 660 New Dover Road Edison. Funeral Service Friday August 9, 2019 8:30am at the funeral home followed by a 9:30am Mass at St John Vianney Church, Colonia. Interment St Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019