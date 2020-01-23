Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:15 AM
Funeral service
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint John Vianney Catholic Church
Colonia, NJ
Colonia - Diane York passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home in the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township. She was 58 years old.

Born in Elizabeth, she has resided in Colonia for past 44 years.

Mrs. York was employed as a customer service representative with Hammer Manufacturing in Linden for the last 5 years; was a communicant of Saint John Vianney Catholic Church in Colonia; and active with Troop 523, Boy Scouts of America, Colonia.

She was predeceased by her parents, Maria and Joseph Hrycyszyn; and sister, Marie Zdobinski.

Surviving are her husband of 24 years, Richard York; son, Dylan York; sister, Christine Angowski, of Colonia; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church, Colonia. Interment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions to the () Diane's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
