Digna R. Cardona


1952 - 2020
Digna R. Cardona Obituary
Digna R. Cardona

Hillsborough - 67, died April 8, 2020. Digna was born and raised in Puerto Rico before moving to Somerville in 1970. She was employed as a shipping quality control clerk at Baker & Taylor in Bridgewater for over 25 years, retiring in 2015. Digna was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville where she sang on the choir. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo with her family and singing while she cleaned her house. Digna will be sadly missed by all.

She is predeceased by her son Edibugo Cardona Jr. who died in 2012.

Surviving are her husband Eddie Cardona Sr., sons Hector and his wife Magda and Victor and his wife Cristin, four grandchildren, and several siblings.

Services will be private at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. Interment will be private at New Cemetery in Somerville.

Donations can be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences to the family visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
