Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
1101 River Road
Piscataway, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dimitrios Gavalas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dimitrios Gavalas


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dimitrios Gavalas Obituary
Dimitrios Gavalas

North Brunswick - Dimitrios Gavalas died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home in North Brunswick. He was 56.

Born in Heraklion, Crete, Greece, he lived in Montreal, Quebec, Canada with his family before moving to the United States and settling in North Brunswick in 1996. He was manager and maitre'd at Pines Manor in Edison for the past five years.

Dimitrios was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway.

He was predeceased by his mother Maria (Maris) Gavalas. Surviving are his wife Katherine Kourti-Gavalas; his father - Nikolas Gavalas of Montreal; his sister Xeni Gavalas of Montreal; and two brothers - John Gavalas and Mano Gavalas, both of Montreal.

Private funeral services with burial in Elmwood Cemetery in North Brunswick were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dimitrios's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -