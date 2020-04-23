|
|
Dimitrios Gavalas
North Brunswick - Dimitrios Gavalas died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home in North Brunswick. He was 56.
Born in Heraklion, Crete, Greece, he lived in Montreal, Quebec, Canada with his family before moving to the United States and settling in North Brunswick in 1996. He was manager and maitre'd at Pines Manor in Edison for the past five years.
Dimitrios was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway.
He was predeceased by his mother Maria (Maris) Gavalas. Surviving are his wife Katherine Kourti-Gavalas; his father - Nikolas Gavalas of Montreal; his sister Xeni Gavalas of Montreal; and two brothers - John Gavalas and Mano Gavalas, both of Montreal.
Private funeral services with burial in Elmwood Cemetery in North Brunswick were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020