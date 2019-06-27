|
Dolores A. Mallory
Somerset - Dolores A. Mallory, 87, of Somerset, died June 22, 2019 at St Peters Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Ft. Mitchell, VA. Surviving are a daughter, Renee Johnson (Benjamin), 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Viewing is from 7-8pm, Fri., June 28, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Funeral Service is Sat., June 29, at Mt. Zion AME Church, 39 Hildebrand Way, New Brunswick. Viewing is also Sat., 8:30am, until the time of Service
Published in Home News Tribune on June 27, 2019