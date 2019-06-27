Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Mt. Zion AME Church
39 Hildebrand Way
New Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Mt Zion AME Church
39 Hildebrand Way
New Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Somerset - Dolores A. Mallory, 87, of Somerset, died June 22, 2019 at St Peters Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Ft. Mitchell, VA. Surviving are a daughter, Renee Johnson (Benjamin), 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Viewing is from 7-8pm, Fri., June 28, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Funeral Service is Sat., June 29, at Mt. Zion AME Church, 39 Hildebrand Way, New Brunswick. Viewing is also Sat., 8:30am, until the time of Service
Published in Home News Tribune on June 27, 2019
