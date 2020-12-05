Dolores A. Van Liew



Highland Park - Dolores A. (Miller) Van Liew, 88, died Thursday, December 3, 2020. Born in New Brunswick, she lived in Highland Park all of her life. She was a lifelong active member of the Reformed Church of Highland Park.



Her husband, Joseph Van Liew died in 2012. She was also predeceased by her son, Thomas "Tommy" Van Liew in 2006. Surviving are her daughter, Sharon Van Liew and her partner, William Green and their daughter, Malani and son, Chris; her son, Billy Van Liew and his wife, Lauren and their sons, Logan and Gavin; her son, Kevin Van Liew and his wife, Claire and their daughter, Julia; her daughter-in-law, Sarri Van Liew and her son, Michael Covino and his wife, Jennifer and their daughter, Gabriella and son, Nicholas.



A memorial service will be held 12:00 Noon Thursday, December, 10, 2020 at the Reformed Church of Highland Park. Arrangements are under the direction of the Quackenboss Funeral Home, New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Reformed Church of Highland Park, 19-21 South Second Ave., Highland Park, NJ 08904.









