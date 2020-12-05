1/
Dolores A. VanLiew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores A. Van Liew

Highland Park - Dolores A. (Miller) Van Liew, 88, died Thursday, December 3, 2020. Born in New Brunswick, she lived in Highland Park all of her life. She was a lifelong active member of the Reformed Church of Highland Park.

Her husband, Joseph Van Liew died in 2012. She was also predeceased by her son, Thomas "Tommy" Van Liew in 2006. Surviving are her daughter, Sharon Van Liew and her partner, William Green and their daughter, Malani and son, Chris; her son, Billy Van Liew and his wife, Lauren and their sons, Logan and Gavin; her son, Kevin Van Liew and his wife, Claire and their daughter, Julia; her daughter-in-law, Sarri Van Liew and her son, Michael Covino and his wife, Jennifer and their daughter, Gabriella and son, Nicholas.

A memorial service will be held 12:00 Noon Thursday, December, 10, 2020 at the Reformed Church of Highland Park. Arrangements are under the direction of the Quackenboss Funeral Home, New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Reformed Church of Highland Park, 19-21 South Second Ave., Highland Park, NJ 08904.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved