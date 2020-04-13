|
Dolores Bjonnes
Dolores Bjonnes of Old Bridge died peacefully on March 20, 2020; at the Reformed Church Home in Old Bridge, NJ, she was 90 years old.
She was born Irene Dolores Carlson in Staten Island, NY to the late Otto and Hilda Carlson on March 2, 1930.
She worked in New York as a typist until her marriage in 1949 to the late Arthur Bjonnes. They moved to New Jersey and had four children. She was a member of the Old Bridge Women's Club and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She also belonged to the Trinity Presbyterian Church in East Brunswick, NJ.
Dolores is survived by her sons, Steven and his wife Pat of East Berlin, PA; Eric and his wife Brenda of Old Bridge, NJ; Neil and his husband Ken of Sicklerville, NJ and a daughter Lisa and her husband Chuck of Stillwater, NJ.
She had many grandchildren - Mitchell Bjonnes; Matthew Bjonnes and wife Stephanie; Amy Gobrecht and husband Jared; Heidi Densmore and wife Nickole; Tracy Canzano and husband Mark; Evan Bjonnes; Andrew Bjonnes and husband Minh; Brianna Campagna and husband Dominick; Travis Wistuba and Timmy Wistuba.
She had 13 Great Grand Children
Dolores was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Arthur Bjonnes who passed in 2003; her parents Otto and Hilda Carlson and a sister Margaret Johnson.
Dolores was a beautiful person, wife, mother and nanny.
Private Burial @ Brigadier General Doyle Cemetery
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020