Services
Crabiel Park West Funeral Chapel
239 LIVINGSTON AVENUE
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 828-2332
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores D. Gardner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores D. Gardner Obituary
Dolores D. Gardner

New Brunswick - Dolores D. Gardner was born the fourth child to Albert and Elsie Thompson on May 15, 1935. She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Elsie Thompson, Husband Lester Clyde Gardner Sr., daughter Cecilia, and son Lester Gardner Jr., three sisters, Elizabeth Thompson, Anna May Daniels and Lillian Jenkins.

Dolores joined St. James A.M.E. Church at an early age and later joined Antioch Disciple of Christ Church. She enjoyed going to the Senior Citizen Ministry at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens until her illness. She also was a member of the Senior Choir. Earlier in life, Dolores was a volunteer helper of the Black Pride Drill Team of Somerset, NJ. Dolores also enjoyed the different activities in her Senior building where she lived.

Dolores worked for Norbest Foods in Franklin Township, and later- on worked and retired from Rutgers University of New Brunswick, NJ.

She was married to her husband Lester Gardner, Sr. for over 16 years, and from this union came Lester Jr., Allen, Wilbur, Priscilla, and Russell. Dolores also had two children David and Linda Thompson prior to her union, Dolores resided in Somerset, Piscataway and New Brunswick, NJ.

She leaves to cherish her memories, Daughters, Linda (Gary) Bailey of Somerset, NJ, Priscilla (Ramberto) Torres Jr. of Prince George, Va. Sons David Thompson of Somerset, NJ; Allen, Wilbur, and Russell Gardner of Somerset, New Jersey. Dolores has 15 Grand Children and 7 Great Grands and 2 Great Great Grand Children

Three sisters, Doris Long of Atlanta, Ga, Mary (Phillip) Ruffin of Stanhope, NJ and Ruth Ann Brunson of Prince George, Va, and one brother Charles Thompson of Somerset, NJ. A host of nieces and nephews.

Viewing and Funeral Service will begin at 9 am at Emanuel Baptist Church, 145 Warren Street, Somerset, NJ. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick, NJ.

Arrangements are in the care of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now