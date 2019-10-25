|
Dolores D. Gardner
New Brunswick - Dolores D. Gardner was born the fourth child to Albert and Elsie Thompson on May 15, 1935. She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Elsie Thompson, Husband Lester Clyde Gardner Sr., daughter Cecilia, and son Lester Gardner Jr., three sisters, Elizabeth Thompson, Anna May Daniels and Lillian Jenkins.
Dolores joined St. James A.M.E. Church at an early age and later joined Antioch Disciple of Christ Church. She enjoyed going to the Senior Citizen Ministry at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens until her illness. She also was a member of the Senior Choir. Earlier in life, Dolores was a volunteer helper of the Black Pride Drill Team of Somerset, NJ. Dolores also enjoyed the different activities in her Senior building where she lived.
Dolores worked for Norbest Foods in Franklin Township, and later- on worked and retired from Rutgers University of New Brunswick, NJ.
She was married to her husband Lester Gardner, Sr. for over 16 years, and from this union came Lester Jr., Allen, Wilbur, Priscilla, and Russell. Dolores also had two children David and Linda Thompson prior to her union, Dolores resided in Somerset, Piscataway and New Brunswick, NJ.
She leaves to cherish her memories, Daughters, Linda (Gary) Bailey of Somerset, NJ, Priscilla (Ramberto) Torres Jr. of Prince George, Va. Sons David Thompson of Somerset, NJ; Allen, Wilbur, and Russell Gardner of Somerset, New Jersey. Dolores has 15 Grand Children and 7 Great Grands and 2 Great Great Grand Children
Three sisters, Doris Long of Atlanta, Ga, Mary (Phillip) Ruffin of Stanhope, NJ and Ruth Ann Brunson of Prince George, Va, and one brother Charles Thompson of Somerset, NJ. A host of nieces and nephews.
Viewing and Funeral Service will begin at 9 am at Emanuel Baptist Church, 145 Warren Street, Somerset, NJ. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick, NJ.
Arrangements are in the care of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019