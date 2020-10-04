Dolores D. Yarusinsky
Manville - Dolores (nee Maranitch), 85, entered into eternal life on October 3, 2020, at her home in Manville. Born in Hazleton, PA and raised in Freeland, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (nee Getsy) Maranitch.
Dolores worked at RCA, Midtown Deli in Manville for many years, and Biosearch Medical Products. She also was a member of the MYAL (Manville Youth Athletic League) Ladies Auxiliary as a Trustee and Officer. Dolores was very involved in all sporting events of her children. Some of her favorite pastimes were shopping with all of her sisters, crocheting and collecting Harlequin romance novels. She was a parishioner of Christ the Redeemer Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church) in Manville.
Besides her parents, Dolores was predeceased by her beloved husband, Steve E. Yarusinsky on May 6, 2019; siblings, Helen Wrubel, Anna King, Margaret Evanofski, Stephen Maranitch, Thomas Maranitch and Leona Markham.
Dolores is survived by her loving sons and daughters-in-law, Edward and wife Susan of Hillsborough, Michael and wife Sherri of Neshanic Station and Steven and wife Leslie of Livingston. She will be deeply missed by her cherished grandsons, William, Brandon and Edward Yarusinsky.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 7-9 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 7 from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Funeral services will begin on Wednesday, October 7 at 8:30 a.m. followed by a 9:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at Christ the Redeemer Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church) in Manville. Committal words and interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com