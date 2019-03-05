Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Milltown - Dolores E. Kane of Milltown, NJ passed away surrounded by her loving family at St. Peter's Hospital, New Brunswick, NJ. She was 85 years old. Born in Ohio, as a child her family relocated to Roselle Park, NJ. She moved to New Brunswick to attend nursing school, and it was there that she met and married her beloved Donald. In 1957 they moved to Milltown and she remained a resident there until her passing. She was a faithful parishioner and member of the altar rosary society of Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Milltown. Dolores was employed as an RN by St. Peter's and St. Michael's Hospitals, and for over 25 years by the Manalapan School District. She was a longtime member of the Milltown Seniors and was fond of going down the Shore to her house in LBI, traveling, camping, and spending countless hours with her dear family and friends. Predeceased by her husband Donald Kane, Sr. in 2003 and sons Frank and Donald, Jr.; Dolores is survived by son Dennis Kane, daughters and sons-in-law Kathy and Rick Moore and Linda and Marty Hipko, son Michael and Kathy Kane, grandchildren Daniel, Ricky, Jessica, Kevin, Kim, Kelly, Stacey, Chris, Jennifer, Rachel, Amanda, and Matthew, and sister Helen Conover. Family and friends will be received Wednesday 2-4 & 6-8pm at the Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home of Milltown. The funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church followed by entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, East Brunswick, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that memorial donation be made to the Milltown Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 308, Milltown, NJ 08850 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. www.bronsonandguthleinfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019
