Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
(732) 968-3377
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
8:30 AM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin
Middlesex - Dolores Fritzinger, 75, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Born and raised in Armagh, Northern Ireland to the late Ellen and Patrick McConnell, Dolores immigrated to the United States to Elizabeth, NJ. She resided in Bound Brook before settling to Middlesex Borough in 1977.

Owner and operator of White Glove Cleaning as well as Fritz's Grill, Dolores worked as the Court Clerk for Middlesex and South Bound Brook Boroughs until her retirement.

Dolores enjoyed taking trips to the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City, but enjoyed taking their money more!

Predeceased by her husband who passed away in 2009, Arthur and brother, Dermot McConnell; surviving are her two children, Joey Fritzinger and husband Neil Yalkowsky of Middlesex and Denise Metrovsky and husband Jim of Branchburg.

She will also be missed by her grandsons, Luke and Jeremy of Branchburg as well as her four siblings, Gabriel McConnell and wife Mary, Plunkett McConnell and wife Betty, Nuala Cullen and husband Douglas and Joan Corvan and husband Jarlath all of Ireland.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 8:30AM in Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road Middlesex NJ 08846 followed by a funeral mass in Our Lady of Mount Virgin at 9:30AM.

Cremation will be held privately.

Family and friends may gather on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4-8PM in the funeral home.

To leave condolences, please see www.middlesexfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on May 1, 2019
