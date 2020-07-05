Dolores H. Betz
Colonia - Dolores H. Betz, 80, of Colonia, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at JFK Medical Center, Edison.
She was born in the Bronx, New York and raised on Long Island, graduating from Garden City High School.
She married in 1961 and started a family in New Jersey eventually returning to work as an administrative assistant at Fedders.
She was a devout Lutheran and a member of Our Redeemer Church in Fords, enjoyed time with family, and caring for pets.
Surviving her is her son, William R. Betz, Jr. of Colonia and her sister, Connie Adams, and her husband Robert, of Dunellen, FL.
Interment services will be private. Arrangements were made by Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Metuchen (costello-runyon.com
).