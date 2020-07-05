1/
Dolores H. Betz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores H. Betz

Colonia - Dolores H. Betz, 80, of Colonia, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at JFK Medical Center, Edison.

She was born in the Bronx, New York and raised on Long Island, graduating from Garden City High School.

She married in 1961 and started a family in New Jersey eventually returning to work as an administrative assistant at Fedders.

She was a devout Lutheran and a member of Our Redeemer Church in Fords, enjoyed time with family, and caring for pets.

Surviving her is her son, William R. Betz, Jr. of Colonia and her sister, Connie Adams, and her husband Robert, of Dunellen, FL.

Interment services will be private. Arrangements were made by Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Metuchen (costello-runyon.com).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved