Dolores Joraskie
Port Reading - Dolores Joraskie, 88 of Port Reading passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at CareOne at the Highlands in Edison.
Born in Shamokin, PA, Dolores became a resident of Port Reading in 1968 and was a homemaker. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading and cherished her time spent with her family. Dolores was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Dolores was predeceased by her husband in 2008, Joseph Joraskie, Sr. Surviving are her children, Debra Boelhower and her husband Dave, Sharon Mileski and her husband Steve, Michael Joraskie and his companion Barbara, Joseph Joraskie and his wife Robyn; grandchildren, Christine, Alysha, James, Joseph III., Thomas and Amanda. Also surviving are great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Cody, James, Jr., Tyler, Logan, Amelia, Ryan, Joseph IV., Jace, Mason and Brayden, her sister, Jacqueline Martin along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. Entombment will take place in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 12 to May 13, 2020