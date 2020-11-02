1/
Dolores Kilpatrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Kilpatrick

Sayreville - Dolores Mont Kilpatrick, 90, of Sayreville died on Friday October 30, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge. Born in Pennsylvania she formerly owned Pizza Junction, Sayreville before going on to be the longtime manager of McDonalds, Parlin. A member of the Sayreville Senior Citizens she enjoyed crocheting baby blankets and baking, especially her famous nut cakes.

Daughter of the late George and Ann R. Butka Mont she is also predeceased by her husband John Kilpatrick; her brother Charles P. Mont; her sister Elizabeth Ann Mont; daughter-in-law Suzanne Kilpatrick and her grandson Shawn Kilpatrick. She is survived by her sons John Kilpatrick and his wife Sheryl and William Kilpatrick; her grandchildren William Kilpatrick and his wife Victoria and Michelle Kilpatrick; her great-grandchildren Hailey, Addison and several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 11:30am at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by interment in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Wednesday morning only from 10 to 11:30am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, PO Box 32141, New York, New York 10087-2141, OCRAhope.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved