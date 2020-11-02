Dolores Kilpatrick
Sayreville - Dolores Mont Kilpatrick, 90, of Sayreville died on Friday October 30, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge. Born in Pennsylvania she formerly owned Pizza Junction, Sayreville before going on to be the longtime manager of McDonalds, Parlin. A member of the Sayreville Senior Citizens she enjoyed crocheting baby blankets and baking, especially her famous nut cakes.
Daughter of the late George and Ann R. Butka Mont she is also predeceased by her husband John Kilpatrick; her brother Charles P. Mont; her sister Elizabeth Ann Mont; daughter-in-law Suzanne Kilpatrick and her grandson Shawn Kilpatrick. She is survived by her sons John Kilpatrick and his wife Sheryl and William Kilpatrick; her grandchildren William Kilpatrick and his wife Victoria and Michelle Kilpatrick; her great-grandchildren Hailey, Addison and several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 11:30am at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by interment in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Wednesday morning only from 10 to 11:30am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, PO Box 32141, New York, New York 10087-2141, OCRAhope.org
.