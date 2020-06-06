Dolores L. Goletz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores L. Goletz

Monroe Twp. - Dolores L. (Malejko) Goletz 90 of Monroe Township died Friday June 5th at Centrastate Medical Center, Freehold.

Born in Jersey City, Mrs. Goletz lived there until moving to Monroe Township in 1956.

She was employed for 14 years as the food service manager for the Board of Education, Monroe Township, retiring in 1984.

She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church, Helmetta and a member of the St. Thomas Senior Citizens, Old Bridge.

She enjoyed sewing and arts and crafts and especially time at the Jersey shore crabbing and fishing.

She was predeceased by her husband Thomas T. Goletz Sr. and her brother Robert Malejko.

Surviving are her son Thomas T. Goletz Jr. of Jamesburg, her daughter Joyce Heckman of Ringoes, NJ and her three grandchildren Thomas III and Christopher Goletz and Amanda Heckman.

A private funeral service will be held at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by burial at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Monroe Township.

To send condolences to the family visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved