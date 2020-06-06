Dolores L. Goletz
Monroe Twp. - Dolores L. (Malejko) Goletz 90 of Monroe Township died Friday June 5th at Centrastate Medical Center, Freehold.
Born in Jersey City, Mrs. Goletz lived there until moving to Monroe Township in 1956.
She was employed for 14 years as the food service manager for the Board of Education, Monroe Township, retiring in 1984.
She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church, Helmetta and a member of the St. Thomas Senior Citizens, Old Bridge.
She enjoyed sewing and arts and crafts and especially time at the Jersey shore crabbing and fishing.
She was predeceased by her husband Thomas T. Goletz Sr. and her brother Robert Malejko.
Surviving are her son Thomas T. Goletz Jr. of Jamesburg, her daughter Joyce Heckman of Ringoes, NJ and her three grandchildren Thomas III and Christopher Goletz and Amanda Heckman.
A private funeral service will be held at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by burial at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Monroe Township.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.