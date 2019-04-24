|
Dolores M Connor
Jackson - Dolores M Connor 90 of Jackson died at home on Tuesday April 23, 2019. Born in Jersey City she resided in Edison from 1950 until she moved to Jackson in 1983. She worked for Bamberger's and then Macy's for 30 years before retiring in 2003. She volunteered for the Jackson Auxiliary Animal Shelter almost every day and often took the unwanted cats home with her and had the feral cats spayed & neutered. She is predeceased by her husband, John Sr and her sons, John Jr & Stephen and a brother Robert. Surviving are her sons, Robert and Kenneth & his wife Janet, daughters, Kathleen Maiorana & husband Joseph and Geraldine Pellicane, 4 sisters, Frances Hyle, Corrine Hughes, Charlene Otero and Patricia Zuba and 14 grandchildren & 21 great grandchildren. Visitation is Thursday 4-8 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is 9 Am at St John's Church, Lakehurst with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway. In lieu of flowers please make your donations to the Jackson Volunteer Auxiliary Animal Shelter PO Box 1432 Jackson, NJ 08759. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Apr. 24, 2019