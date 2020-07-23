Dolores M. Insana



Formerly of North Brunswick - Mrs. Dolores M. Insana passed away on Wednesday at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA. She was 93 years old.



Mrs. Insana was born in New Brunswick and was raised in the city. She was a graduate of St. Peter's High School in New Brunswick. Mrs. Insana resided in North Brunswick for many years before moving to Roanoke, VA in 2017. She has worked as a manager/server at the Stadium Luncheonette in North Brunswick before working as a receptionist at J.L.I . Marketing and Printing in New Brunswick. Mrs. Insana was always willing to lend a helping hand to her family and her friends. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in New Brunswick.



Mrs. Insana was predeceased by her husband Patrick.



She is survived by her children Joseph Insana and Deborah Smith and Deborah's husband Sherman. She is also survived by her grandchildren Rose Insana and Sherman Smith III.



Visiting will be held on Monday July 27, 2020 from 9-10:30 AM and a blessing will be performed at 10:30 at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. Interment will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store