Dolores M. Zakashefski
Middlesex - Dolores M. (Groblewski) Zakashefski, 82, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 at Regency Jewish Nursing Center in Somerset. Born in Shamokin, PA to the late Edward and Anna (Patrovich) Groblewski, Dolores moved to Middlesex after marrying the late Frank J. Zakashefski, Jr.
A devoted housewife, Dolores loved spending time with her family, especially later in life with her three grandsons. Once her children were young adults, Dolores spent time assisting in the bakery at A&P as well as working at Sterns. She had a love for arts and crafts, enjoyed crocheting and gardening and belonged to Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex.
Predeceased by her husband Frank, daughter Susan and brother Carl, Dolores is survived by her loving children; Deanna Salerno and her husband Joe of Middlesex, David "Nick" Zakashefski and his wife Debby of Hillsborough and Michael Zakashefski and his wife Liz of Leesburg, FL. Dolores will be greatly missed by her three grandchildren; Joseph and Michael Salerno and Nicholas Zakashefski as well as her siblings; Zita, Charlene, Ronald and Charles.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846. Everyone is invited to gather directly to Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex for a 9:30 am funeral mass on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Dolores will be laid to rest next to her husband and daughter at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway. In Lieu of flowers, donations sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 () would be appreciated.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019