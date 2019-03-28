|
Dolores Novicky
Bridgewater - Dolores (Kokosinski) Novicky, 87, entered eternal life on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Bridgeway Care Center-LTC in Bridgewater, NJ, surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Piscataway, NJ, to Teofil and Anna (Kubkowski) Kokosinski, she made her residence in Manville, NJ, for more than 50 years.She currently resided at Centerbridge II in Bridgewater, NJ.
Besides her parents, Dolores was predeceased by her beloved husband Nicholas J. Novicky in 2007.She is survived by her loving children Denise Morio, Janice Lalley and her fiancée Eric Sahlin, and Regina Novicky. She will be deeply missed by her adoring grandchildren Colleen and Dean Cooper.
After graduating New Brunswick High School, she was a bookkeeper at a New Brunswick Bank until she married. She ran Novicky's Dance Studio for 12 years and worked at Radio Shack for nine years before retiring.
Visitation will be at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ, on Saturday, March 30, from 7:30 am - 8:30 am. A 9 am Mass will follow at Christ the Redeemer Parish, Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Manville, where Dolores was a communicant and former member of the Rosary Society.
Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Bound Brook, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dolores' name to: The , 986 South Springfield Ave., Springfield, NJ 07081.
Dolores is dancing the polka with her "jolly Mister Music Man" in heaven today.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 28, 2019