Dolores P. Jeffries
1930 - 2020
Dolores P. Jeffries

Milltown - Dolores P. (Kozielec) Jeffries, 90, passed in peace on August 5, 2020. Born in Portage, PA on St. Patrick's Day in 1930, she had lived in Franklin Township and was a longtime resident of Milltown. She was a graduate of St. Peter's High School, New Brunswick. She was a retired member of Teamsters Local 701 and was very active in St. Peter's High School Auxiliary. Mrs. Jeffries enjoyed summers in South Seaside Park. She was a shining example of what a mother, grandmother, sister, and friend should be. She will be forever missed.

Her husband of 60 years, Vincent J. Jeffries died in 2012. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Cynthia Jeffries in 1987; her son, Kevin Jeffries in 2016; her grandson Bryan in 2015; her sister, Sylvia Lacorte; and her brother, Donald Kozielec. Surviving are two granddaughters, Meghan Jeffries and Brigette Jeffries; and one brother, John J. Kozielec.

Private services were under the direction of Quackenboss Funeral Home, New Brunswick.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Quackenboss Funeral Home
156 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08903
(732) 545-0008
